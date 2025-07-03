Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or commercialize products and services based on nanoscale science and engineering. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to innovations in areas like materials science, electronics, medicine and energy. Because the field is still emerging, nanotechnology stocks can offer high growth potential but also come with elevated technical and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. 441,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,410. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.53. 118,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.12. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $241.64.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,462. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02.

