Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 30th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, Shell, and BP are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from green-hydrogen electrolyzers and blue-hydrogen reforming plants to fuel-cell manufacturers and infrastructure providers. They offer investors exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which aims to decarbonize sectors such as transportation, industry and power generation. As global demand for low-carbon fuels grows, hydrogen stocks have become a popular way to participate in the transition to cleaner energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $466.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.64. 5,773,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,622. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.22. The stock had a trading volume of 485,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.77. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $1.55. 133,240,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,455,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE BE traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,029. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.90 and a beta of 3.21. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,054. The company has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. 3,517,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Featured Stories