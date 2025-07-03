Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

