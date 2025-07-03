Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,685 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.6%

MO stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

