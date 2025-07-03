Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

