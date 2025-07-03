Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.08 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,077 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 122,353 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.