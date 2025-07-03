Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.74 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $257.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

