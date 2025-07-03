Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of BlackRock worth $393,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after acquiring an additional 190,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,105.15.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5%

BLK opened at $1,070.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

