Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 549,099 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,379,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 549,099 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,124,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $134.58 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.47.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

