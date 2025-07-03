Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 276,666 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,857,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.55% of Healthpeak Properties worth $361,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

