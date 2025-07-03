Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,830,264 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Simon Property Group worth $532,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,202,000 after buying an additional 246,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.