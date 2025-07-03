Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Trane Technologies worth $360,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trane Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TT opened at $432.65 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $438.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

