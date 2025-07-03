Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,034,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $666,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REG

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.