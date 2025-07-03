Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 441,417 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $384,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.1%

H stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

