Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 220,565 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,335,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $222.90 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

