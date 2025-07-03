Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,309 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 119.4% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

