Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 198 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $256.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

