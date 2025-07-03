Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

