Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Corpay were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 9.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

CPAY opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.06 and a 1-year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

