Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,071,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

