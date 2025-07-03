Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

