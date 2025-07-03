Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $3.82 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

