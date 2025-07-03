Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $279.82 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

