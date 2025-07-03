Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ACN opened at $302.00 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

