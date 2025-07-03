Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

