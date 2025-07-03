PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $135,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,820.80. This represents a 59.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile



PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

