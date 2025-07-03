Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $69,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.41.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
