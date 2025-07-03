Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.