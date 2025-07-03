Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 108,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Globant by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of Globant and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.