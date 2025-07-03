Phyllis Gotlib Sells 4,958 Shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $42,787.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.33. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,782 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $31,609.02.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.62 on Thursday. American Well Corporation has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 59.13%. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

