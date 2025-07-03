Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,032 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $100,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.86.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

