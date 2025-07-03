PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Position Raised by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

