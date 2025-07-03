Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

