Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:PH opened at $711.55 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $657.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.14.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

