Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.54 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

