Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 2,965,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,389,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

