Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 90 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

