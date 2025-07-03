Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $795.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $867.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $877.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.