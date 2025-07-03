Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.