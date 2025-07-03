Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $202.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

