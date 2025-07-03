Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 940 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Blackstone by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

