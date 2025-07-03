Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Major Shareholder Sells $557,136.00 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $557,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,870.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 10,000 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 30,945 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $342,561.15.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPXS opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.33. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Optex Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Optex Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

