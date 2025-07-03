ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

