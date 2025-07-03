Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Head-To-Head Contrast

NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuVim and Oatly Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NuVim alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Oatly Group $823.67 million 0.44 -$201.95 million ($5.71) -2.14

Analyst Recommendations

NuVim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuVim and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oatly Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oatly Group has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than NuVim.

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -20.51% -66.51% -13.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NuVim has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oatly Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oatly Group beats NuVim on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVim

(Get Free Report)

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.