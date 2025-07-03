O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 200,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 162,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

