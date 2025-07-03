Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.34. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 801,993 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 156,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

