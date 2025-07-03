Novem Group Sells 57,690 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Novem Group lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,690 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,279,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 1,974,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.