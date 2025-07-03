Novem Group Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Novem Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $365.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $367.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.96. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

