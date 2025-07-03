Novem Group Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Novem Group increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,094. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $255.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

