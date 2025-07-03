Novem Group Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Novem Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

